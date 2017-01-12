Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Nuvectra Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) traded up 1.75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 225,024 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company’s market cap is $65.98 million. Nuvectra Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nuvectra Corporation had a negative net margin of 320.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corporation will post ($3.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 20.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 214,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the third quarter worth about $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nuvectra Corporation during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 538.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectra Corporation Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

