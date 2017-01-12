Nucor Corporation (NUE) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie downgraded Nucor Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Nucor Corporation from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) traded down 1.70% during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,268 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Nucor Corporation had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Nucor Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company also produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in the Company’s steel mills. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI. Nucor operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials.

