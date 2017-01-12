NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NYLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRG Yield in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NRG Yield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of NRG Yield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Sotos bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in NRG Yield by 49.2% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 932,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 307,546 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Yield during the second quarter valued at $9,602,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Yield by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 537,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in NRG Yield by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 522,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in NRG Yield by 587.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 341,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) opened at 16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. NRG Yield has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.58.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. NRG Yield had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Yield will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

