Novae Group Plc (NVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd dropped their price objective on Novae Group Plc from GBX 970 ($11.80) to GBX 835 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 736 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novae Group Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 859.20 ($10.45).

Shares of Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) opened at 664.6999 on Tuesday. Novae Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 606.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 903.16. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 417.42 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 780.69.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Fosh bought 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 784 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £446.88 ($543.45). Also, insider Matthew K. Fosh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £54,160 ($65,864.04).

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

