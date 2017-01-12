Novadaq Technologies Inc (NVDQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDQ. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novadaq Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of Novadaq Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Novadaq Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) traded down 2.00% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 546,537 shares of the company were exchanged. Novadaq Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s market cap is $365.89 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Novadaq Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Novadaq Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novadaq Technologies will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDQ. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

Novadaq Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

