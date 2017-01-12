Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NDQ) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Novadaq Technologies (TSE:NDQ) traded down 2.69% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares. Novadaq Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company’s market capitalization is $478.48 million.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

Novadaq Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

