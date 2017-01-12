Northwest Natural Gas Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NWN)

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,339 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $66.17.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.12 million. Northwest Natural Gas Company had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Northwest Natural Gas Company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $35,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88 shares in the company, valued at $5,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company by 35.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,810,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,350,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,464,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas Company during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas Company

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

