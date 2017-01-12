Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.19 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) opened at 231.55 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $175.00 and a 12 month high of $253.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.54. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $28,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wesley G. Bush sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $7,992,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 446.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 148.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 140.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman) is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers (C4), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike aircraft, and logistics and modernization to Government and commercial customers across the world.

