Northland Securities Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Keras Resources PLC (KRS)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Keras Resources PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) traded up 2.105% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.485. 1,038,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Keras Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.41 and a 12 month high of GBX 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.69. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6.48 million.

About Keras Resources PLC

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of iron and manganese projects. The Company focuses on main areas, such as Togo, Gabon and South Africa. It operates through two segments: iron ore and manganese.

