Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $94,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) opened at 79.63 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The firm’s market cap is $8.61 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm earned $332 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura set a $71.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $674,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $607,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

