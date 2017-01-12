Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $93,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 93.80 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.10 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/northern-trust-corp-increases-stake-in-alaska-air-group-inc-alk/1149284.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $492,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $155,579.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.