RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a €80.00 ($84.21) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RTL. Deutsche Bank AG set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €78.69 ($82.83).

Shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) opened at 69.18 on Thursday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of €63.50 and a 12-month high of €83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nord/LB Analysts Give RTL Group S.A. (RTL) a €80.00 Price Target” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/nordlb-analysts-give-rtl-group-s-a-rtl-a-80-00-price-target/1149620.html.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.