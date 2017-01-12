Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NORD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NYSE:NORD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nord Anglia Education Inc. is an international operator of premium schools. It teaches children from kindergarten through the end of secondary school at its 27 premium schools in China, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia and North America. The School also offers vocational schooling, organizational improvement, guidance, consultancy and support, training services, and more. Nord Anglia Education Inc. is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nord Anglia Education from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA cut Nord Anglia Education from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Nord Anglia Education from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,324 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Nord Anglia Education has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm earned $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Nord Anglia Education had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 445.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 74.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 7.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

