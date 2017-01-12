NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands Corporation were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 42.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 132.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 65.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) opened at 54.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 124.54% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business earned $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Tupperware Brands Corporation news, EVP William J. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $119,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Tupperware products, and cosmetics and personal care products. The Company’s segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. The Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand.

