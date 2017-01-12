NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 317,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $1,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in National Health Investors by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) opened at 72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 68.03% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company earned $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

