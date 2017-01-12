Nippon Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 166.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded up 0.06% on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 1,209,881 shares of the company traded hands. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business earned $3.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen and Company set a $74.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. RBC Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

