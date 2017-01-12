Nippon Life Insurance Co. Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 22.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,709,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,462,000 after buying an additional 1,395,872 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,371,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after buying an additional 1,256,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at about $78,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,655,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,701,000 after buying an additional 897,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,565,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,961,000 after buying an additional 807,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded down 2.36% on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 3,969,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/nippon-life-insurance-co-decreases-position-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc/1150333.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.03 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $1,524,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 179,809 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,349,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222,155.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.