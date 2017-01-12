Nippon Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 143.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. 3,390,087 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $533,131.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

