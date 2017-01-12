Nippon Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,899 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Time Warner by 8.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Time Warner by 146.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 83.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 36.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 88.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.18% during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,172 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07. Time Warner Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $97.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nippon Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Time Warner Inc. (TWX)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/nippon-life-insurance-co-boosts-position-in-time-warner-inc-twx/1150262.html.

TWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Saturday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $75.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.