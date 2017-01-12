Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,433,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.81% during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.59. 679,784 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $192.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 50.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

