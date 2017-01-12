Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1,291,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 4.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 22.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 326,120 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $98.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company earned $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Gabelli started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) news, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $1,525,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,318.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,555,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

