Nike, Inc. (NKE) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.41 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. 7,296,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $258,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $442,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 27.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Nike by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 114,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

