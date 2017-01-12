Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Stake Raised by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 639.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,470 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $84,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,326,000 after buying an additional 834,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,017,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,720,000 after buying an additional 261,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,379,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,562,000 after buying an additional 96,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,374,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,322,000 after buying an additional 123,235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 21.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,306,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,816,000 after buying an additional 774,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 41.59 on Thursday. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $55.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Nielsen N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $254,843.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,283,816.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

