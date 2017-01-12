Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLSN. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded down 1.03% on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. 1,008,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.81. Nielsen N.V. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $55.94.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of Nielsen N.V. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $254,843.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of Nielsen N.V. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,283,816.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen N.V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,689,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 639.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after buying an additional 1,370,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,651,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,151,000 after buying an additional 904,838 shares during the last quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 178.1% in the second quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 890,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,101,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,326,000 after buying an additional 834,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

