News Corporation (NWSA) Stake Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in News Corporation were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after buying an additional 948,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,926,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,218,000 after buying an additional 769,193 shares during the last quarter. Altalis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of News Corporation by 38.7% in the second quarter. Altalis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 692,673 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of News Corporation by 163.0% in the second quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 900,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 558,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,516,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 2,820,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company’s market cap is $6.99 billion.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.01. News Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. News Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of News Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

News Corporation Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

