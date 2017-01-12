Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr downgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mackie upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) opened at 34.37 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.24 billion.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.42%.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $75,285.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $53,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

