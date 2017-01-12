Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Position Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Mining Corporation were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. New York Life Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) opened at 34.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The firm’s market cap is $18.24 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $46.07.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Newmont Mining Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.42%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

In related news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $53,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,172.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of Newmont Mining Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $75,285.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,890.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

