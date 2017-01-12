Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America Corporation set a $60.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) opened at 46.88 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 86.36%.

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,171,241.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Tarchetti bought 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $598,793.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,109.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Newell Brands by 319.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 60,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, formerly Newell Rubbermaid Inc, is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s brands consists of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Irwin, Lenox, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle.

