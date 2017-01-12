Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) opened at 46.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, October 31st. Forward View started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Newell Brands news, President Mark Tarchetti bought 12,436 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $598,793.40. Following the purchase, the president now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,109.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,171,241.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, formerly Newell Rubbermaid Inc, is a global consumer goods company. The Company’s brands consists of Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Irwin, Lenox, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, Waddington and Yankee Candle.

