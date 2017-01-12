New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tahoe Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tahoe Resources were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAHO. Creative Planning increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 123,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,790,000. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Tahoe Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tahoe Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 475,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Tahoe Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TAHO) traded up 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 961,210 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 253.33. Tahoe Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Tahoe Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Tahoe Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operating, mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are to operate the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation in southeastern Guatemala; the La Arena mine, a gold mining operation located in northwestern Peru, and the Shahuindo gold mine, located in northwestern Peru.

