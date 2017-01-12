New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 726.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 126,831 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 106,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded down 4.59% on Thursday, hitting $66.55. 31,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $71.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc-pnfp/1149821.html.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $92,189.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,795.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 501,630 shares in the company, valued at $31,597,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc (Pinnacle) is a bank holding company. Pinnacle operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee. As an urban community bank, Pinnacle provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management, offered by large regional and national banks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.