New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8,280,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. 178,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company earned $317.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

In related news, Director Jack A. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $5,678,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $976,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,855,913.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, insurance, brokerage, mutual funds, leasing, treasury management, capital markets advisory and item processing services.

