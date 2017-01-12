New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1,330.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in New Relic were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 15.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 62.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 31.22 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.63 billion. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.93 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post ($0.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $40.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $282,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $87,263.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,601 shares in the company, valued at $87,263.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

