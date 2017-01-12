NetSuite Inc. (N) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetSuite were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in N. Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the second quarter worth approximately $25,610,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the second quarter worth approximately $21,527,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the third quarter worth approximately $18,267,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetSuite by 154.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 261,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 158,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) remained flat at $90.34 during trading on Thursday. NetSuite Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.75 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99.

NetSuite (NYSE:N) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. NetSuite had a negative return on equity of 28.78% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetSuite Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “NetSuite Inc. (N) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/netsuite-inc-n-position-boosted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1149769.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on N. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NetSuite from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSuite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised NetSuite from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities downgraded NetSuite to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NetSuite in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NetSuite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.99.

In other NetSuite news, Chairman Evan Goldberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,437.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $4,195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NetSuite Company Profile

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding N? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N).

Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.