NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Cut to “Sector Weight” at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest cut shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded down 0.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. 213,712 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.92 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $272 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $137,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 64.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1,166.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 154,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

