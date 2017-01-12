Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at 27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.45. The firm’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business earned $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 2,250 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $129,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 254.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc designs, manufactures, markets and supports thin film equipment. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LED), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductors.

