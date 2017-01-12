Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pandora Media, Inc. (P)

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the Internet radio service’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on P. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Pacific Crest restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.52.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 11.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $2.77 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/needham-company-llc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-pandora-media-inc-p/1149381.html.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,597 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,426 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,023 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.