Needham & Company LLC Raises Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Price Target to $82.00

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.71.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) traded up 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 50,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.62 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth W. Lowe sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,987,322.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wendy E. Scripps sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,491,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 802,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,048,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 40.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

