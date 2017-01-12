NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

NCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays PLC began coverage on NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) traded down 2.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,568 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.65. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $480.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman C. Chambers sold 18,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $319,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman C. Chambers sold 119,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $2,074,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,419.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in NCI Building Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NCI Building Systems by 349.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products for the non-residential construction industry. The Company operates through three segments: engineered building systems, metal components and metal coil coating. The metal coil coating segment consists of cleaning, treating, painting and slitting continuous steel coils before the steel is fabricated for use by construction and industrial users.

