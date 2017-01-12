Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.17% of Landstar System worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.7% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 272,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Landstar System by 83.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $391,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 249,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,462 shares. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business earned $788 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, VP Larry S. Thomas sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $425,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,851.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

