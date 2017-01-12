Nationwide Fund Advisors Purchases 535 Shares of Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Meredith Corporation worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meredith Corporation during the third quarter worth about $36,045,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Meredith Corporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Meredith Corporation by 249.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Meredith Corporation by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meredith Corporation by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 855,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 314,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) traded down 0.722% on Thursday, hitting $58.425. 210,415 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Meredith Corporation has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.332 and a beta of 1.07.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.77 million. Meredith Corporation had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.42%. Meredith Corporation’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Corporation will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Meredith Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/nationwide-fund-advisors-purchases-535-shares-of-meredith-corporation-mdp/1150081.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 998 shares of Meredith Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $51,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Corporation Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing company. The Company operates two business segments namely local media and national media. Its national media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.