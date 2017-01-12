Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $4,872,000 Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,694 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of Denbury Resources worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 83.6% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 80.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded up 1.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,722 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Denbury Resources Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

