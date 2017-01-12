National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid Transco, PLC in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid Transco, PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) traded up 1.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 839,627 shares. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/national-grid-transco-plc-ngg-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1150258.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC during the third quarter worth about $34,878,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 377,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC during the second quarter worth about $21,380,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 261.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 263,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 190,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,884,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,086,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid Transco, PLC

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.