National Express Group PLC (NEX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 432 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital lowered National Express Group PLC to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on National Express Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 365 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on National Express Group PLC from GBX 370 ($4.50) to GBX 405 ($4.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on National Express Group PLC from GBX 385 ($4.68) to GBX 395 ($4.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.13) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Express Group PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 377.73 ($4.59).

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 343.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529,176 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.40. National Express Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 252.81 and a 1-year high of GBX 379.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.75 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/national-express-group-plc-nex-receives-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity/1150210.html.

National Express Group PLC Company Profile

National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator with bus, coach and rail services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. The Company’s segments are UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from over nine garages across the West Midlands.

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.