N+1 Singer Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (EKF)

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC from GBX 19 ($0.23) to GBX 21 ($0.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. FinnCap reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) traded up 0.000% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 18.125. The stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 77.72 million. Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 7.75 and a one year high of GBX 18.50.

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying of products and services into the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) market place. The Company manufactures and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents and certain ancillary products. The Company’s point-of-care range includes hemoglobin analyzers, HbA1c analyzers and glucose analyzers for use in the screening, monitoring and diagnosis of patients, as well as rapid tests for pregnancy and common infectious diseases.

