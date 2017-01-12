Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. during the third quarter worth about $25,030,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,060,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 778,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. during the second quarter worth about $9,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. by 189.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 359,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) traded down 2.87% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,119 shares. The company has a market cap of $916.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $29.95.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.31. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Boise Cascade, L.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade, L.L.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company, formerly Boise Cascade, LLC., is a plywood and engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other. Its Wood Products segment manufactures plywood, EWP, studs, particleboard and ponderosa pine lumber.

