Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Continues to Hold Position in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan maintained its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,820 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.46% of Riverview Bancorp worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 123.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) traded down 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,068 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Riverview Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

