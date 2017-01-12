M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 786.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in M&T Bank Corporation were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 104.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 31.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 93.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) traded down 1.57% on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,607 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $160.76.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. M&T Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 22.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post $7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank Corporation from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on M&T Bank Corporation from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.76.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,095 shares of M&T Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $133,600.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,719.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 1,899 shares of M&T Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $290,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank Corporation

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.), offer a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services to their customers. M&T’s segments include Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking and Retail Banking.

