MSG Networks Inc. (MSG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Madison Square Garden Company is involved in the sports, entertainment and media industries. The company’s business segment consists of MSG Sports, MSG Media and MSG Entertainment. MSG Sports is involved in live sporting events. MSG Sports owns and operates sports franchises include the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, the New York Liberty, the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack. MSG Media is involved in production and content development for multiple distribution platforms. MSG Entertainment creates, produces and presents live productions, hosts live entertainment events. The Madison Square Garden Company is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Albert Fried & Company decreased their target price on MSG Networks from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.96.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSG) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares. MSG Networks has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $188.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The firm’s market cap is $4.14 billion.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.04. The company earned $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,241,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Markston International LLC boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 29.3% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

