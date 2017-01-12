MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Post third-quarter 2016 earnings, MRC Global's shares outperformed the Zacks Categorized Steel Pipe & tubes industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is trying to increase its revenues on the back of superior customer relationships and by solidifying its product portfolio through meaningful innovations. Also, strategic organic deals, like the EDP agreement, are likely to generate benefits in the near term. Even so, the acquired businesses are augmenting the company’s competency in the alloys & valves, MRO and downstream markets. In sync with its commitment toward shareholders, MRC Global sanctioned an increment in its ongoing share buyback program. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has been revised upward for 2017.”

Separately, Cowen and Company upgraded MRC Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 20.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $793 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.67 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, Director H B. Wehrle III sold 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,059,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MRC Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: the United States of America, Canada and International. It has branches in principal industrial, hydrocarbon producing and refining areas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and Kazakhstan.

